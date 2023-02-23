TxT debuted in 2019. Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai make up the band. With 20 performances spread across 14 cities, the group finished their first world tour in 2022. In July of the same year, they set a record as the inaugural K-pop group to perform at Chicago’s LOLLAPALOOZA.

As of now, the band has dropped BTS videos of Devil by the Window on their official Instagram handles, and we are in utmost love as we see the boys dancing their hearts out in the videos. The page shared back to back three videos on their official Instagram handles, dropping in insights from the electrifying dance sequences.

Here are the videos:

All the boys can be seen in stylish all black adorns. Keeping it all preppy and stunning with their swagger fashion updos, the boys looked absolutely grand in the videos. Showing off the perfect dance moves on camera, the star got their fans go absolutely gushed with their performances.

One wrote, “They seriously never fail to disappoint us, they’re so amazing! I love this performance so much 💙”

Another wrote, “I’m just now realizing the dollars in the socks “

A third user wrote, “I met the devil by the window by the window traded my life temptation touched my tongue spread the wings of desire hes whispering give up dont you put up a fight said the devil by the window dream on dream goodnight”

K-pop music genre is currently roaring all across the globe. With some stunning talented bands coming on the forefront, with amazing melodies and singles on the frontline, the music genre has almost flipped the musical taste of the youth.

Do you love this amazing K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together? Also who is your favourite out of all?