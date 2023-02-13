Shreya Ghoshal has been in the industry for more than 20 years and entertained the audience with her soulful voice. The award-winning singer often treats her fans with new and heart-touching songs. She has not only proved her vocals in soft songs but tried different genres of music. Over the years, she has sung more than 2400 songs in more than 20 different languages. The audience is used to listening to her songs, and she is always an awaited singer in the industry. Undoubtedly you are one of her die-hard fans. So listen to the songs listed below and enjoy.

1) Main Agar Kahoon

Released in 2007, this song is from the blockbuster hit Om Shanti Om featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. Shreya Ghoshal, in collaboration with Sonu Nigam, beautifully sang this song. This 5:08 minute song is a must-listen if you have already relived the aura.

2) Barish Aayi Hai

Barish Aayi Hai is a music album released in 2022 in collaboration with singers Stebin Ben, Shreya Ghoshal, and Javed-Mohsin. The song features Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra romancing each other. It has more than 70 million views on its YouTube channel.

3) Ohh, La La

You might already remember this song from Vidya Balan’s iconic ‘The Dirty Picture.’ In collaboration with Bappi Lahiri, Shreya Ghoshal created a perfect item number for Vidya’s sultry character. This song has won many awards. It was released in the year 2011.

4) Yeh Ishq Hai

Undoubtedly this might be your favorite song from Jab We Met featuring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Shreya Ghoshal alone won millions of hearts from the 90s generation to today. It was released in 2007 and served as a favorite of every lover.

5) Nagada Sang Dhol

Released in 2013, this song became a Garba Anthem, and the audience enjoyed playing like Deepika Padukone in the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela during the Navratri. Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir energetically sang the song.

