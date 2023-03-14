Shreya Ghoshal has proven to be the versatile queen when it comes to her music career, and while she is mostly known for her Bollywood singles, the actress has also been popular for her soothing and amazing regional numbers. The star has given us some of the best groovy party songs to dramatic romantic numbers to listen to. However, today we are here with her best regional songs from the rundown. Have a look at the list down beneath-

Kannada

Ondu Malebillu

The lyrics go:

Ondu maLebillu (a rainbow), ondu maLe-moDa (a rain bearing cloud)

Hego joteyaagi (somehow together), tumba sogasaagi (very pleasantly)

Yenano maataaDive (have spoken something) bhaavane baaki ide (feeling remains)

Teli nooraaru mailiyu (floating hundreds of miles) seralu sani-saniha (in order to be closer to each other)

MoDa saagi bandide preethige (the cloud has arrived for love)

The song talks about sweet tangy love. It is from the movie Chakravarthy, starring DARSHAN, Deepa Sannidhi, Aditya, Srujan Lokesh, Sharath Lohitashwa, Sadhu Kokila. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik.

Bengali

Jao Paakhi Bolo

The lyrics go:

Jao pakhi bolo haowa chholo chholo (Go fly bird, sing Breezes blowin’)

Abchhaya janlar kaanch (Misty the window’s glass)

Ami ki amake hariyechhi baanke (Have I lost me Or could it be)

Roopkotha anach-kanach Anguler kole jole jonaki (A fairy tale at last?)

The song is from the movie Antaheen. The movie starred Radhika Apte, Rahul Bose, Aparna Sen and others. The song is sung by Pranab Biswas and Shreya Ghoshal.

Odia

Mate Faguna

Debudutta and Kajal are featured in the song Mate Faguna from Sandehi Priyatama, which is sung in a lovely voice by Shreya Ghosal and Siba Narayan Patnaik.

Marathi

Ka Saang Na

The lyrics go:

Taraka rengalalya,

Tujhyapashi pahilyanda

Papanya olavalya,

Tujhyasathi pahilyanda

Usavale, dukkha he

Ata punha.

In the music video for this swoon-worthy song from the film “Happy Journey,” Pallavi Subhash and Atul Kulkarni both appear as protagonists. The song depicts their love tale. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Swapnil Bandodkar.