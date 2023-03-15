One of the most well-known K-pop groups, Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), has become a household name because of its catchy music, chic dance movements, and charismatic stage presence. India has also been caught up in the BTS wave with its rich and expansive music scene. The nation’s music fans have been actively contributing to the BTS ARMY fandom by making original, engaging fan-made content that combines Bollywood and K-pop.

Watch The Full Video Here –

bts x naatu naatu (from rrr) edit pic.twitter.com/pdvKCZYrqb — ً (@goldrushobi) March 3, 2023

Recently, a fan substituted the peppy music Naatu Naatu from the hit film RRR for the popular BTS song Run BTS’ choreography. The end product is a seamless fusion of K-pop movements and Indian rhythms that blends so well that it appears as though the Bangtan Boys are truly dancing to Naatu Naatu. He was observed attempting the viral hook step and lip-syncing the well-known song. The video spread quickly online.

The user @goldrushobi posted the amusing BTS edit to Twitter along with the caption, “bts x naatu naatu (from rrr) edit.”

About RRR’s Naatu Naatu

During the 95th Academy Awards, the RRR song “Naatu Naatu” received the Oscar for Best Original Song. The song was written by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It was released in March 2022 and quickly rose to enormous popularity.

BTS Work Front

The Bangtan boys are concentrating on their solo careers and are expected to reunite in 2025.

Did you like seeing BTS dance to RRR’s latest song? Let us know your opinion in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.