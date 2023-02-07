BTS Jimin’s Latest Livestream Caught His Adorable Gestures; Check Out

Since the year 2023 started, the BTS band has been gearing up for several projects, from photo folio to live stream, etc. Amidst all the chaos around, you might have skipped the live stream with Jimin. However, you don’t need to worry because we caught some adorable moments from his live session. So, let’s check out the cute and beautiful moments with Jimin on the live stream.

1) During the live stream, Jimin revealed, “I want to tell you a lot about what I’m up to, but I just can’t tell you yet.” Jimin looked super cute while communicating with ARMY.

2) When BTS Jimin flaunted his BTS 7 friendship tattoo, the idol showed tattoo 7 on his index finger.

3) Jimin mentioned that he wanted to go live with another band member BTS Suga, but it didn’t work out as he was not available.

4) BTS Jimin, throughout the live session, amazed us with all his shades of character. The idol looked cute, sexy, oppa, beautiful, and more.

5) The idol laughed and made fans adore him even more when he read that, “Yoongi marry me.”

6) BTS Jimin loves his fans a lot and so took time off to talk with his ARMY. During his live stream, the idol explained his love for ARMY.

There were many other moments from the live stream. However, listed above are the most adorable ones. It is always exciting to chat with Jimin on the live stream. Jimin knows how to amaze his fans from time to time.

BTS Jimin is very popular all over the globe. His presence in the band is remarkable. The idol enjoys a huge fan following of more than 47.6 million. He often shares pictures and daily life updates to engage with his fans on Instagram. Here are glimpses. Recently, Jimin appeared at the Paris Fashion Week and shared pictures with David Beckham and Robert Pattinson.

