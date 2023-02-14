Is it buttery smooth? Nah, silky like Jin. The oldest member of the number-one band BTS is Kim Seokjin, also known by his stage name Jin. Much to the joy of the fans, the gifted artist is much more than just BTS’ vocalist and lead dancer.

With a degree in acting, Jin is eager to make his acting debut this year because he has repeatedly demonstrated his readiness for it. Directors and fans alike are waiting for him to do so.

Throughout and through, Jin is a humble man who enjoys and values his role as the oldest sibling more than is typical.

As he continues to live his life to the fullest and crack jokes whenever he can, Jin bonds with the group’s younger members to get the word out about loving yourself. Jin, who calls himself the “World Wide Handsome” (and we agree), surprises his followers by providing brief glimpses into his daily activities.

Today, we’ll look at a few instances where his stunning appearance made others grin. The first one is proof of his unparalleled attractiveness.

Jin posed in a skimpy dress from BTS’ music video shoot, in his pink-haired, carefree state of mind.

Assuring them that he was not coughing due to a cold but rather was doing so because of the pyrotechnics at their virtual fan meeting, Jin proved that he is a consummate fan service provider.

Jin stated that he took this photo to show the behind-the-scenes of their virtual Grammy performance.

While wearing a pink traditional hanbok, the singer wished his followers a happy new year.

Possibly an apple-haired Jin? The musician is aware that no hairdo complements his attractive features.

Jin was delighted to inform his supporters that he had successfully completed a perm hairstyle.

Jin, a member of BTS, is prepared to serve his country of South Korea in the military. Before enlisting, the musician shared photographs of himself on the fan site Weverse wearing his most recent outfit in accordance with army regulations. He chose a buzz cut with very short hair and a plain black T-shirt to complete his appearance.