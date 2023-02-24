Turning airports into runways is truly a flex that celebrities live by! And we all love how the popular stars worldwide have portrayed the best ever fashion styles on the airport over the years. But the golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook remains different from all. The star has always been the star of the seven members from the group, and his airport styles remain the best!

It’s possible to characterise Jungkook’s style as cosy but erratic. He frequently changes his appearance, from wearing pyjamas and a hoodie one day to a long, black coat that makes him look like a model the next. Owing to that, here we have shared some of BTS Jungkook’s best airport looks of all times.

Here’s when Jungkook was spotted in casual blue hoodie jacket. He teamed it with blue pyjama pants. The star completed the look with a suncap, a blue mask and a backpack. A perfect one to cater your journey in all comfort.

When Jungkook was spotted in a stunning huge black long coat. He topped it on his high-neck grey sweatshirt and pants. He completed the look with suncap and can be seen with his cuppa coffee.

When Jungkook slipped in baggy white sweatshirt. He teamed it with baggy denim jeans, messy hair and a black mask. He completed the look with black backpack.

Nothing can take the abstract funk from Jungkook. Here’s when he proved it with his classic airport look wearing an abstract printed co-Ord set that he topped on black t-shirt and messy hair.

The time Jungkook left his fans go awed with his stylish denim look. He decked up in an unbuttoned denim jacket topped on his white t-shirt and black pants. He completed the look with a beanie cap and a backpack.

Which one of the above is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below and for more BTS updates stay tuned to IMWBuzz.com.