BTS Jungkook is the youngest member of the band. He has always embraced the style with his statement looks wherever he goes. The idol is also a perfect boyfriend material with his looks and fashion. Being the youngest in the band, he is also adored by the whole group. ARMY loves Jungkook for its adorable and bubbly nature. In addition, his unique outfits always keep him in trend. Here are 7 staple outfits from Jungkook’s wardrobe.

1) Jackets Game

Jungkook has a broad collection of jackets. He often embraces his fashion, including a jacket. The idol has different jackets, from leather and fleece to warm and preppy. This expensive jacket suits Jungkook’s personality.

2) Digital Print T-shirts

This drape goes well for every place you are, be it a night party or airport look. Printed t-shirts with minimalistic looks dapper. Also the printed sweatshirts and t-shirts.

3) Plain Tshirt

Jungkook also keeps a bunch of white and black t-shirts. The idol doesn’t need anything else but a simple t-shirt and denim, Jungkook’s style is irreplaceable. He can nail even the simplest outfits.

4) Bottoms

Jungkook’s must-have staple consists of amazing bottoms. He has bottoms from baggy wide legs to loose-fitting jeans embracing his comfort style. At the same time, the loose-fit jeans look super cool in Jungkook’s personality.

5) Sweatshirts Show

It is a must-staple in every BTS fan wardrobe. All the idols, especially Jungkook, love wearing sweatshirts. And often, they are spotted donning sweatshirts and embracing their style with top-notch fashion.

6) Pleasing Plaids

When Jungkook has a different mood than usual, you can spot him in a decked-up avatar wearing a casual plain t-shirt paired with denim and donning the look with a plaid shirt over it. And the boot just adds up to the beauty.

7) Dazzling Boots

Undoubtedly a very needed and simple way to elevate your look is boots. Simply look great wearing boots with anything you wear. They instantly elevate the look.

Thank you for your time! Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.