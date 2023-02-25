BamBam is a Thai rapper, singer, and dancer best known for his work with the South Korean boy band GOT7. Kunpimook Bhuwakul was born in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 2, 1997. BamBam began his career in entertainment as a trainee with JYP Entertainment in 2010, and he made his professional debut with GOT7 in January 2014.

BamBam has recorded multiple popular songs and albums as a member of GOT7, including “Girls Girls Girls,” “Fly,” “Hard Carry,” and “Eyes On You.” He is also noted for his dynamic and captivating theatrical performances and his distinct sense of dress and style.

BamBam is noted for his distinct and varied dress style, which frequently blends streetwear, high fashion, and traditional Thai apparel. He has been hailed for his bold fashion choices and ability to carry off even the most unusual appearances. He has been a trendsetter and inspiration for many admirers in the K-pop and fashion sectors. Got7 BamBam appeared in a different casual shirt and pant outfits, have a look

Got7 BamBam’s Outfit Appearance

BamBam was dressed casually in a white and black striped casual shirt and light blue pants. He messily styled his hair. He accessorizes with a black sling bag. In the photo, BamBam stands and poses with his phone, indicating that he is on the phone. In the second image, he wore his entire attire and maintained the same position.

BamBam wore a black jacket and posed with the coffee in the third image. In the following photo, he donned a black t-shirt with a rabbit print full sleeves and black satin pants. He messily arranged his hair. In the photograph, he stands and displays his side jawline. In the following photograph, he was dressed entirely in black satin. He accessorizes with black sunglasses.

In the second image, he is wearing a grey and black jacket with black pants. He styled his hair in a messy middle-parted hairstyle. He postures and delivers his mesmerizing photographs in the picture. BamBam shared a third photo of himself wearing a white printed cut-out, a black and white checkered top, and black dot-patterned shorts.

Which outfit do you like the most?