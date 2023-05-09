Congratulations: Dhvani Bhanushali is breaking all records with her mellifluous voice, earns million views

Dhvani Bhanushali is garnering immense love from the netizens with her stunning mellifluous voice. Her videos are reaching new milestones, here check out her biggest hits of all time

Dhvani Bhanushali, the vivacious songstress who has conquered the hearts of millions and set the industry ablaze with her mesmerizing melodies. With an enchanting voice that dances effortlessly between octaves and a magnetic stage presence that leaves audiences yearning for more, Dhvani Bhanushali has emerged as a true force to be reckoned with in the Indian music scene.

Her journey from a budding artist to an industry sensation has been nothing short of a fairy tale, marked by countless chart-topping hits and an ever-growing legion of fans.

Dhvani’s rise to prominence was catapulted by her breakout hit, “Vaaste.” This enchanting love ballad took the nation by storm, catapulting her into the limelight and showcasing her innate ability to strike a chord with listeners. The soulful rendition, coupled with Dhvani’s emotive delivery, touched the hearts of millions and became an anthem for the lovestruck souls across the country.

Owing to that, here we have shared some of her biggest hits from the rundown, that are no miss or her fans.

Vaaste: The all time Dhvani chart-buster has earned over 1.5 million views on YouTube. What’s more, her chemistry with Sidharth Gupta in the video made it stand out from the crowd.

Dilbar: The cover of the most iconic Bollywood song has made 1 billion views on YouTube. With Nora Fatehi’s sizzling performance on the screen, the video became one of the most loved ones.

Kudi Teri: The song is one of the biggest numbers by Dhvani Bhanushali. The video crossed million views on YouTube.