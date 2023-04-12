Indian girls are very fond of ethnic looks. Though the young generation follows the Western style for their everyday look, they still wear traditional outfits whenever possible. And so does Dhvani Bhanushali. The famous singer has won hearts with her beautiful voice and the ethnicity she follows in her looks. The singer loves adding a pinch of tradition to her eyes. And you might wonder what her favorite accessories are, and we have discovered that the divs are obsessed with oxidized accessories.

Check Out Dhvani Bhanushali’s Styling In Oxidised Accessories

1) For the festival of colours, Holi, Dhvani Bhanushali chose an all-white look in a halter neck crop top paired with matching high-waist pants. She added a spice of ethnicity with the oxidized choker and necklace. In addition, the simple makeup and open hairstyle completed her look.

2) Elevating her fashion sense with every look, Dhvani Bhanushali wore a crop top paired with a layered skirt. And yet again styled her appearance with an oxidized choker, u shape necklace, and kadas in hand. While the smokey makeup looked terrific.

3) The artist Dhvani looked beautiful in a yellow Salwa paired with her favorite oxidized necklace and matching earrings with mere makeup on her face. She kissed her sister and made her Raksha Bandhan exceptional with all her sisters.

