Dhvani Bhanushali shines bright in this floral yellow swimwear, see pics

The gorgeous digital singer Dhvani Bhanushali is a fashion icon, and here are her stunning looks in sheer yellow floral swimwear

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Apr,2023 17:50:25
Dhvani Bhanushali is one of the leading digital singers. She has come a long way with her hard work. The star has lent her voice to several movies to date, and has earned immense love from the netizens. What’s more, she also is a leading influencer on Instagram, with a whopping number of fan following. Sometimes it’s with her updates about her new songs, and sometimes it’s with her amazing fashion decks, the star singer always keeps her fans hooked.

Here’s when she stunned us all mesmerised with her Maldives photodump, in a beautiful yellow floral swimwear.

Dhvani Bhanushali stuns in yellow floral swimwear

In the pictures we can see Dhvani Bhanushali wearing a stunning floral yellow swimwear. The cutout swimwear looks perfect on Dhvani, as she goes on a luxe yacht ride in Maldives. She went on to share another picture, as she enjoys an avocado toast by the beach, having her best times. Check out below-

Sharing the pictures, Dhvani Bhanushali wrote, “Life is good 👌🌊”

Here take a look-

Dhvani Bhanushali shines bright in this floral yellow swimwear, see pics 801515

Dhvani Bhanushali shines bright in this floral yellow swimwear, see pics 801516

Dhvani Bhanushali shines bright in this floral yellow swimwear, see pics 801517

Maldives

Maldives has become one of the most visited places lately especially among the celebrities. The quick gateway during the summers looks all evident and exotic. And why not, the place truly has the energy and vibes to keep your stress away.

This tiny island nation, situated in the Indian Ocean, has been capturing the attention of the world with its serene beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant marine life. The land of turquoise is made up of over 1,000 coral islands, many of which are uninhabited. However, the islands that are inhabited offer a unique glimpse into the Maldivian way of life. Visitors can explore the bustling local markets, sample the delicious cuisine, and learn about the traditional art that have been passed down through generations.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

