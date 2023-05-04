ADVERTISEMENT
Dhvani Bhanushali’s ruffle play in red is truly iconic, see pics

Dhvani Bhanushali decked up in a stylish red ruffle long high-thigh slit gown for the Filmfare, her Instagram pictures look all worthy to cherish, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 May,2023 19:00:58
Dhvani Bhanushali turned heads with her grandeur at the Filmfare awards this year. The gorgeous singer set the stage on fire with her sizzling look in red, with a play of ruffles. The singer shared exclusive photoshoot pictures of the look on her Instagram handle a week ago. Today, we have shared the stunning looks down beneath, decoding how the singer styled up for the day.

Dhvani Bhanushali stuns in red

In the pictures we can see Dhvani Bhanushali wearing a stylish red ruffled long gown. The stunning ruffle play looked grand. What’s more the high-thigh slit looked on point. Dhvani decked it up with her side-parted sleek ponytail. For makeup, Dhvani teamed it up with dewy soft eyes, red lips. She completed the look with a pair of silicon heels.

Further Details About The Outfit:

Dhvani Bhanushali’s ruffle play in red is truly iconic, see pics 804088

Dhvani Bhanushali’s ruffle play in red is truly iconic, see pics 804089

Outfit: Geishadesigns
Rings: Azotique
Styled by: Shnoy09
Makeup: Sahithya.shetty
Makeup asst: Pradnyatamde
Hair: Sanapathan104
Photographer: Saurabhdalvi_photography

Dhvani Bhanushali’s ruffle play in red is truly iconic, see pics 804090

Dhvani Bhanushali’s ruffle play in red is truly iconic, see pics 804091

Work Front

Dhvani’s breakthrough came in 2017 with her debut single “Ishare Tere” which became an instant hit and amassed millions of views on YouTube. Since then, there has been no looking back for the singer as she has delivered one hit after another.

Dhvani collaborated with popular rapper Guru Randhawa for the song “Lahore” which became one of the most streamed songs of the year. Her next single, “Leja Re”, released in the same year, also received immense love from her fans and cemented her position as one of the most promising young singers in the country.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

