Girls’ Generation, famously known as SNSD, is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment.

The group consists of eight members: Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun. Originally, the band was a nine-piece ensemble, but Jessica departed from the group in September 2014.

Well, one of the members of Girls’ Generation, Hyoyeon recently announced that they will soon be releasing the digital album Remix DEEP.

The news that Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation will be releasing a digital remix album DEEP was informed directly by the agency that houses her, SM Entertainment. Through the company’s Instagram account, they officially declared it right on September 20, 2022.

Besides this news, SM Entertainment shared Hyoyeon’s poster for the upcoming DEEP Remixes album cover. ‘DEEP’ is a Girls Generation member’s first solo mini album released through SM Entertainment’s EDM music project iScreaM.

The title song of the same name is a powerful EDM song with a chorus that uses the meaning of the title to entice listeners to fall deeper in love with Hyoyeon’s charm.

