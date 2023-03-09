J-Hope’s new favourite rapper J. Cole is showcased on BTS’s most recent single, “On The Street,” which was released. The song is making quite a roar amongst the netizens all across the globe. To promote the new song Jung Hoseok welcomed many artists to compete until ENHYPEN’s turn as the latest boy group in the multi-label company came around.

J-Hope and ENHYPEN posted the “On The Street” challenging dance reel on Tuesday, via the BTS official account. Heeseung (Heesung) and Jungwon move backwards at the start of the clip before dancing with J-Hope.

The official BTS account on Instagram sharing the grooving dance reel video, wrote, “Isn’t this New York parking lot?🗽Street form is crazy..🔥 #Jhope_onthestreet with #Enhype #hopons #jhope_onthestreet #jhope #jhope #ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN”

All the boys can be seen decked up in their swagger casuals in the video, prompting some crazy mad moves on board. The stars showed off their best dance moves on camera, and we are in absolute awe being the band BTS’ die-hard fans. The roar, the beats everything of the song sounds so tantalising and jam worthy.

Here take a look at the video-

The video didn’t take long to go viral amongst the netizens. Soon the video was surfaced online via BTS’s official Instagram account, ARMY came in around gushing with all love and gaga to praise J-Hope’s beautiful work in the song. What’s more, they couldn’t stop praising the boys in the video, for their amazing dance skills.

One wrote, “

hobi collecting hybe artists like infinity stones”

Another wrote, “

love this idea. sharing with everyone your song and dance.”

A third user wrote, “Hobi collecting Hybe artists like Pokemon 😂🔥 SLAY KING! 👑”

What are your thoughts on the above collaboration? Let us know in the comments below and for more such amazing updates on your favourite K-pop band BTS, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com