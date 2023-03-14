The BTS boy band is the most prominent and beloved male K-pop music group and squad in the world, and it’s easy to see why their swag and charm game are usually on point. Also, everything they accomplish is met with enthusiasm and compassion from the ARMY globally, which we appreciate. The whole ARMY loves and supports all members of BTS, but BTS member Suga stands out since he is regularly in the news and the spotlight for all the right reasons.

Rap Monster, better known as BTS RM, is a South Korean rapper, composer, and record producer. He heads the well-known K-pop group BTS, which has recently become a global sensation.

Kim Nam-Joon, RM’s true name, was born September 12, 1994, in Ilsan-gu, South Korea. He began rapping early and was found by Big Hit Entertainment after one of his rap videos was shared on social media. He joined BTS in 2010 and has played an important part in the group’s success since then.

RM is noted for his brilliance, inventiveness, and leadership abilities and has been credited with defining the direction of BTS’s songs and image. He has also been acknowledged for his services to the Korean music industry, garnering various prizes and honors during his career.

BTS RM is known for his distinct fashion sense and ability to carry off a variety of looks. He frequently plays with many looks, ranging from vibrant and colorful to simple and minimalist. Oversized attire, striking accessories, and odd hairstyles are some of his distinctive fashion choices. Ultimately, BTS RM’s wardrobe choices represent his creative and adventurous attitude, helping him to establish himself as a style icon in the K-pop industry. Recently he shared an Instagram story of himself with Younha at her concert; have a look below –

BTS’s RM shared a photo of himself standing cheerfully next to singer Younha on his personal Instagram. He also posted a snapshot of a stage screen with the words “C/2023YH,” indicating that he attended Younha’s encore concert in Seoul.

What do you think about BTS RM's Instagram story appearance with singer Younha at the Seoul concert?