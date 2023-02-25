Pledis Entertainment established the South Korean boy band Seventeen member group. S.Coups, Joshua, Jeonghan, Dino, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Jun are among the group’s thirteen members. The group debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play 17 Carat, the longest-charting K-pop music album of the year in the United States and the only rookie record of being on Billboard’s “10 Greatest K-Pop Albums” list.

DK is a South Korean singer who is a member of the K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN. He was born in the South Korean city of Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do. Supporters admire DK’s brains and hard work, and he is known for his upbeat personality. He is also well-known for his love of cuisine, which he has displayed on various variety shows.

DK is known for his distinct and eclectic fashion sense and for always experimenting with new styles and trends. His style is distinguished by its relaxed and informal mood, and he is frequently seen wearing comfortable and useful attire. DK’s fashion style is modest and understated, emphasizing comfort and ease. He is not afraid to experiment with various looks and is well-known for his ability to pull off a range of appearances quickly. Fans like him for his vocal ability and particular sense of style, reflecting his confident and laid-back nature. DK has arrived in a casual avatar wearing several pieces of clothing; have a look.

Seventeen DK’s Casual Outfit Appearance

DK wore a dark navy blue turtleneck t-shirt and black jeans. He dyed his hair a dark tint and messily styled his hair. Seventeen’s DK applied minimal shimmering makeup and light pink lipstick. In the first image, he stands, places both hands in his jeans pocket, and bends his back to show him from the side. In the second image, he lifts his t-shirt collar, revealing his side facial jawline.

He sits in front of the fish tank and poses candidly in the fourth image. In the next photo, he donned a formal white shirt with a brown tie and a black jacket, which displayed his oozing photograph. On the next appearance, he sits on the floor in all-white and poses candidly. DK last appeared in all-black clothes, revealing his back outfit to the camera.

