Blackpink Jennie remains as one of the pioneer from the quartet girl band Blackpink. Owning a legion of fans, the starlet has become one of the most adored from the rundown. She also is quite active on her social media, and has time and again been dropped her fashion showdown that has got her fans absolutely overawed. That being said, Jennie has now shared special showdown of pictures while celebrating Valentine’s Day with her loving Blinks.

Jennie shared a set of beautiful pictures from her day out on the special day. And we are definitely loving the way she decked up in her stunning staples. In the first picture, we can see Jennie wearing a stylish pink baggy coat. She teamed it on her casual t-shirt. Jennie decked it up with black striped pants and black shoes. For accessories, she oomphed it off with black shades, long braided hair.

She went on to share more pictures in the similar outfit in the photoseries. We can find in her best goofy moods in every picture out there, while taking a casual stroll on the streets. Sharing the photodump, Jennie wrote, “Happy Valentines my loves 💕 youtube video out now for my blinks 💖”

Blackpink is one of the leading K-pop girl bands. The band consists of four talented women from Seoul. Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa are the pillars of the group. Each of the girls has earned their separate fan following in the globe. Their amazing singles and music concerts always remain in the first row demand of the K-pop lovers.

