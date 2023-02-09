Super Junior is a popular south Korean band. Leeteuk and Donghae joined SM Entertainment in 2000 for a band called Smile, and that is how Super Junior got its start. Prior to actually their debut, Smile eventually split up, but all other members, which include Siwon, joined the group in the years that followed. Super Junior eventually had 12 members, which would have been too many for the time. On Nov. 6, 2005, they made their official debut.

Heechul, Yesung, Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Shindong, Sungmin, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun render up Super Junior as a team. Han Geng, Kibum, and Kangin are their former members who exited the cohort in 2011, 2015, and 2019, respectively.

In the picture, we can see the boys giving the vibes of dreamboats. Decked up in stylish white lace worked formal shirt topped with blue vest coat and blue trouser pants, the boys straight away channelised their charm and aura in the pictures that they shared and we are loving every bit of it. All posing casual after a super fun show for the camera, left their fans ring in with awe.

Adding on caption, the boy band asserted hashtags like: #SUPERJUNIOR #SUPERJUNIOR #SUPERSHOW9 #SS9 in SANTIAGO. The band added a blue heart emoji along.

Here take a glance at what the band’s fans have to say in the comments:

A user wrote, “Kids, come to my house for lunch tomorrow, I’ll make you little sandwiches for the trip”

Another commented, “Thank you for bringing a magical night filled with memories and joy today! We love you and as ELFS from Chile we will not forget the promise we made to you to continue being the future and accompany us until the end 💙✨”

A third user wrote, “I couldn’t be happier 💙 I went back to my childhood and I really realized how beautiful it was to find you in my life 💙✨ thanks to you I entered this whole world in 2008 and I don’t regret a thing”