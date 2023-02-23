The forthcoming first solo record from BTS signatory Jimin, titled FACE, has been revealed in full February 21, as per reports. A 35-second clip that featured melodies and a sequence of tiny droplets twisting out reverberations on the water’s surface to form the album’s title declared the collection, which is expected to be released on March 24.

Jimin’s debut complete album will be out soon after his partnering with BIG BANG member TAEYANG on the pop hit “Vibe,” which recently announced both artists’ debut appearance on the Billboard Charts 100. In addition to the song “With You” from of the theme song to the TvN drama Our Blues, Jimin has so far launched the solo songs “Lie” and “Serendipity.”

Announcing the same BIGHIT Music, took to its official social media handle and wrote,

“Hello,

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS member Jimin will be releasing his first solo album “FACE.”

“FACE” is all about Jimin facing himself head-on as he gets ready for his next step as a solo artist.

Jimin will see the fans through various activities including the “FACE” release, so we ask for your continued interest and support for Jimin’s first official solo activity.

Pre-order date: From 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 (KST)

Release date: From 1 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023 (KST)

Thank you.”

BTS is one of the leading K-pop boy bands. The band has managed to earn immense love and praises from netizens across the globe. The band has got super talented seven members, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, SUGA, and Jungkook. Each of them has earned their own separate fanbases so far. However, as of now, the band is on an indefinite hiatus, and are busy focusing on their individual projects.