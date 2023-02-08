Monsta X is one of the leading K-pop bands. Earning immense love and praises from the netizens all across the globe, the band has now emerged to be one of the top reigning in the spectrum of Korean Pop. The band consists of some of the most leading members from the globe all around, and each one of them has earned their own separate fanbases.

Given that, the pioneering member from the group Kihyun has now shared a stunning photodump on his social media handle, sharing some dope handsome moments on his gram, and we couldn’t help but get pure goals. The star paved off some edgy street fashion style, where we could spot him in a stylish beige blazer suit topped on his casual white. He teamed it off with messy hair and swag intense expressions to click the selfies.

Take a look-

And guess what! Like all of us, Kihyun’s fans too got absolutely enraged and amused with his dreamboat looks in the photodump- Here take a look beneath to see what some of his fans had to say-

A user wrote, “Ah, Yoo Gi-hyun looks like a man. I will fall into him and die without anyone knowing. You’ll take all the rest of my life. It’s like I’m a red horse, I’m jealous, so I’m a racehorse running towards you. Now no one can stop or stop anyone. Only then will I come to my senses. this man. Why are you flirting with me like this when you are not responsible for me? under … … … I don’t need me, Kihyun, you take me.”

Another commented, “I’m the 16-year-old Monbebe who read the demonstration today..!.!!.!! I really cried a lot while watching me. I really can’t live without you. I love you. … … … … … . I will look back whenever I feel sad.”

A third one added, “I KNEW IT! I said he was gonna post on ig after the show and I was right! 🤭🫶🏻 Hello my love! Thank you for today as always! I love you! ❤”

