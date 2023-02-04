BTS boy K-pop band is the world’s most popular music band known for their unique genre of singing and dancing on stage. BTS fans worldwide are popularly called Army, and they are the biggest fan club. The band completed a decade last year, and now they are the world’s most popular band that brought pop music to the limelight. The band enjoys huge fan-following all over the globe with different languages and religions who love listening to Bangtan Boys’ songs. The perfect syncing dance steps on their music made them the star they are today. There are several amazing songs by BTS you might already have heard, but here we share the most underrated BTS songs.

1) Heartbeat: This BTS song was released before Covid in 2019 from the album BTS World: Original Soundtrack. The lyrics of the song are

“When you hear my heartbeat, baby

You give me a new life, you give me a new birth

I feel you’re heartbeat away

I’ve been losing my mind, I’ve been craving my shine

I know me, before you was a ready-made me

But you designate me and you resume me

I’ve been calling your name in this universe

(Now I need no space) I got you-niverse, done”

2) The Truth Untold: Released in the year 2018, this is a song from the album Love Yourself: Tear. This song is another amazing song that didn’t gather much attention. And the lyrics are: “full of loneliness

This blooming garden

prickly UMM

I tied myself to this sandcastl

what is your name

Is there a place to go

Oh, could you tell me? Ooh

Oh, could you tell me? Ooh”

3) Beautiful: The BTS band released this song in the initial days. The song is about how the BTS boys express their love for a girl. And the lyrics are such: “She’s my religion, so I can call you shesus

I push aside the fact that you have no boyfriend

When you looked at me, you wrapped around my heart

A normal guy like me doesn’t fit your standards

So I wore a “friend” mask

Hiding my true feelings when I’m next to you”

4) 21st Century Girl: From the album Wings, it’s a pop song with catchy beats and lyrics. It was released in 2016. The relatable lyrics are: “You worth it, you perfect

Deserve it just work it

You’re a cutie, a cutie, pretty again, pretty

Light or light, you are the truth and reason

Maybe someone keeps swearing at you (swearing at you)

Tell em you’re my lady go and tell me (tell me)

Whatever the other guys say, whatever the world says you are the best to me.”

Which song do you like?