Neha Kakkar All Set To Perform On Stage, Check Out Details

The stunning singer Neha Kakkar is a National singing sensation. The diva is all set for her new live concert in popular cities, check out

Music sensation Neha Kakkar has always entertained the audience with her powerful vocals. Though she is often trolled online, the number of her fans is not any less. She has colossal fandom that enjoys her songs and support. And so, on huge demand, the singer is all set for her live concert in the two beautiful cities of India. Read more to find out.

Neha Kakkar’s Concert

Kala Chashma singer, today took to her Instagram account and revealed the details about her upcoming concert. She shared a picture of herself from her old song Masala, where she rocked her performance; undoubtedly, the audience loved it. Her song received a good response. She mentioned the dates and cities in her caption. “12th May #Hydrabad, 14th May #Dehradun

#NehaKakkarLive ♥️

TKR College of Engineering & Technology Hyderabad

Graphic Era University Dehradun.”

Neha Kakkar Singing Career

Kar Gayi Chul singer Neha started her singing journey at 4 by singing in Jagratas. Later she participated in the second season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. And soon, with her songs like Sunny Sunny, Gali Gali, Kala Chashma, Dheeme Dheeme, Ek Toh Kim Zindagani, Yaad Piya Ki Ane Lagi, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.