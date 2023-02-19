Pledis Entertainment formed the South Korean boy band Seventeen member group. The thirteen members of the group include S.Coups, Joshua, Jeonghan, Dino, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Jun. The group made its debut on May 26, 2015, with the expanded play 17 Carat, the longest-charting K-pop music album of the year in the U.S. and the only rookie record to appear on Billboard’s “10 Best K-Pop Albums” list.

DK is a South Korean singer and part of the K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN. He was born in the South Korean town of Suji-gu, Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do. Fans love DK’s brilliance and hard work, and he is recognized for his bright and happy nature. He is also well-known for his love of food and has demonstrated his culinary abilities on several variety shows.

DK is recognized for his distinct and varied fashion sense and frequently explores new designs and trends. His style is marked by its laid-back and informal atmosphere, and he is typically seen wearing comfy and functional clothing. DK’s fashion style is simple and subtle, emphasizing comfort and ease. He is not hesitant to try new looks and is well-known for his ability to pull off a variety of appearances easily. Fans appreciate him for his vocal abilities and his distinct sense of style, representing his confident and laid-back demeanor. Recently DK appeared in a casual avatar in a brown colored jacket with grey jeans, have a look.

Seventeen DK’s Casual Picture Appearance

Seventeen DK wore a white t-shirt, a brown winter jacket, and grey pants. He styled his hair in a messy brown way. He applied dark peach-pink lipstick. DK accessories with only black-framed spectacles. He’s carrying a camera and a black leather bag. DK is sitting on the bench, taking shots with his camera. In the next appearance, DK walks with a leather bag and poses honestly for the camera. In the last image, he holds a camera in his right hand and gives it a candid expression. Seventeen DK captioned his post, “Let’s go for a night walk.”

