Nothing can be more soothing than listening to Shreya Ghoshal’s magical voice. Time and again the star singer from the country has lent her beautiful voice in popular films, and let’s be honest, each one of them remains our favourite. While Bengali has been her base, Shreya Ghoshal has shown her forte singing in different other languages. However, while we celebrate her music, her voice every day, today we are here to talk a bit different.

While Shreya’s music has stunned us over the decades, her fashion too has made a space in our hearts in all these years. Owing to that, today we are here with Shreya Ghoshal’s glamourous look book in gorgeous red ensembles. Scroll beneath as we decode their stylish looks.

When Shreya Ghoshal looked like a queen in a beautiful red Anarkali salwar suit. The suit featured stunning golden embroidery work. The star teamed it off with long wavy hairdo. She kept her eyes bold and kohled and rounded the look with nude pink lips. Adding on a slight smile on her face, the star embraced the traditional aesthetic like never before.

In this second one, we can see Shreya Ghoshal all decked up in a stylish Chikankari red lehenga choli. The entire suit featured intricate needle work. Her dupatta with floral embroidery looked stunning as she used it as a veil to add on the grace to the lehenga. She teamed the look with wavy ponytail, beautiful eyes, red bold lips and a pair of gorgeous earrings.

As of now, Shreya Ghoshal’s Nouka Doobi got released on YouTube. The song sequence is from the Yami Gautam starrer Lost. She earlier shared a teaser from the song sequence on her Instagram handle, leaving fans awed with the magic.