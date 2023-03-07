Shreya Ghoshal is a melodious singer in the Hindi entertainment industry. She has been in the industry for years and has mesmerized the audience and listeners with her stunning voice. Her soft tone and the relatable lyrics of her songs make her the top charting artist in the industry. She has not only sung soulful and love songs, but she has also experimented with her voice in different genres of music, from high pitch to low pitch. Today let’s take a look at some of her energetic song playlists.

Shreya Ghoshal’s energetic songs

1) Zoobi Doobi

Certainly, this song is a favorite of many. The fun dancing song is from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s movie 3 Idiots. Shreya Ghoshal treated fans with her voice in collaboration with Sonu Nigam. This 4.6 min song is truly amazing.

2) Param Sundari

The nation grooved to this song when it was released. It was on the tongue of people, and they couldn’t stop humming. Shreya Ghoshal sang this item song in collaboration with another star musician A.R. Rahman. This song is from the movie Mimi.

3) Ooh, La La

The Dirty Picture song Ooh La La is a popular item number. It is by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal & Shekhar, and Baapi Lahiri. The seductive lyrics and attractive dance by Vidya Balan made it one of the top songs of the year and also Shreya’s career.

4) Chikni Chameli

From the movie Agneepath, Chikni Chameli is the iconic item number featuring Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan. Shreya Ghoshal sang this along with Ajay Atul. This is a 5.3-minute long item number.

5) Slow Motion

This song is from the movie Bharat featuring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Shreya gave this addictive song in collaboration with Vishal & Shekar, and Nakash Aziz.

6) Nagada Sang Dhol

Deepika Padukone showed her dancing skill in this song from Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir gave this iconic Garba Anthem to the audience.

There are many songs by Shreya Ghoshal. These are just a few. Which song did you like?

