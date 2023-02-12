King is a new talented singer and rapper in the Indian music industry. He was one of the top 5 contestants in the MTV reality show MTV Hustle. His real name is Arpan Kumar Chandel. The rapper made his debut in the industry with YouTube video Boombass in the year 2015. The 24-year-old is now one of the favorite pop singers in the music world. People love him for his amazing voice and enchanting lyrics. Undoubtedly, you are one of his fans. So enjoy listening to these songs by King listed below.

1) Maan Meri Jaan

This song was released on October 13, 2022, by the singer King. The songs beautifully portray the story of two lovers discovering and understanding love through a hurtful journey together. Also promises to be together in all difficulties. The song features Natasha Bharadwaj and King himself. It has accumulated more than 200 million views.

2) Tu Aake Dekhle

Released on 1st September 2020, this song topped globally. It is a tale of a lover expressing his pain and longing for his lady. The amazing and catchy lyrics just get you singing along. This song is one of the top picks of users to make reels and shorts throughout social media platforms. This video has more than 400 million views.

3) Oops

Another hit by King Oops was released on August 23, 2022, featuring Zahrah Khan. This is his first song from the album Champagne Talk. The catchy rap still buzzes over the internet, and the audience enjoys this song and likes to play it again and again. This video has 46 million views.

4) Ektarfa

Ektarfa by King is for one-sided lovers. The rap in this song is deep, and one can connect to the feeling King wants to portray in this song. It was released on May 20, 2022. And till date it has accumulated more than 22 million views.

5) She Don’t Give A

She Don’t Give A was released two years ago and impressed the audience with its amazing lyrics and catchy beats. This video has more than 4.2 million views on YouTube channel.

Which one is your favorite song by King?