South Korean rock band Super Junior is widely known amongst the K-pop lovers. Super Junior came on a public notice back in 2000. It was when Leeteuk and Donghae joined SM Entertainment as members of the band Smile. Smile ultimately disbanded before they made their public debut. In the end, Super Junior had 12 members and made their professional debut on November 6, 2005.

Super Junior consists of the following individuals: Heechul, Yesung, Leeteuk, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Shindong, Sungmin, Siwon, Ryeowook, and Kyuhyun. Each of them has got their legion of admirers. All thanks to their rampant fashion aesthetics and of course, music. Owing to that, Sungmin, being one of the head ups from the group, has often catered as the rockstar when it came to fashion.

That said, today we are here with Sungmin’s most stylish and classic suit looks from his Instagram timeline:

In this first picture, we can spot Lee wearing a parrot green blazer suit. The star topped his parrot green blazer on his black shirt and green trousers. He kept his hair brushed sleek with the look, and completed the look with thick gold chain. The black satin shirt definitely added the pop of colour to the monochromatic green blazer suit.

Here, Lee picked up a super formal look. He wore a stylish textured blazer suit. The star member from the group Super Junior topped the textured brown suit on his white shirt and owned the formal sauce with a matching tie. He left the look keeping his hair casual. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “ I was happy every time I sang on stage. Mr. Trot 2, which was sometimes tense and sometimes thrilling. Thanks to that, I was able to learn a lot and grow a little more as a singer! PD, writer, and music director.. And besides, with many wonderful producers It was an honor to be able to work with you. To all those who passionately supported Thank you again. While reading the comments one by one It was heartbreaking and hot. You worked hard to come out early in the morning and decorate it beautifully. #Ararales family!! thank you I wish you well in the future. I still lack a lot, but with this opportunity I will become a singer who grows and develops more and more. reborn as trot Please keep an eye on singer Seongmin.😊 #TV Chosun #Mister Trot 2 #Heartless #Sungmin #Trot Sprout #reborn man”

Have a look-

Here, we can spot Lee wearing a super stylish designer all black blazer suit. He completed the look with black shirt, black tie and matching black formal shoes. Keeping it head to toe monochromatic, he decided opt for brown highlights for his hair.

Have a look-

Are you loving Lee in these stylish designer suits? Let us know in the comments below-