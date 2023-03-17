GOT7 BamBam’s drinking show, Bam House, invites guests to chat while drinking. There have been seven episodes till now, and in each of them, he invited some interesting guests. The guest list includes names like LE SSERAFIM’s Sakura and Choi Lena etc.

The idol welcomes the guest very pleasantly, and throughout the chat, fans enjoyed and were thrilled to know some interesting and unknown details. His show has been the talk of the town for all spicy reasons.

The latest episode was released recently featuring Joo Wonjae. And it entertained the audience with some hilarious and funny moments. Fans were keen to watch the next episode as the next guest on the chat show was Twice’s Jihyo.

Interestingly, BamBam made his debut with GOT7 under the same company which currently handles Twice band members. This hints that BamBam has many chances to interact with the other band members. Specifically, Jihyo was a trainee at the company for a very long time which hints that BamBam and Jihyo were trainees at the same time and had many interactions.

What’s spicy is that the duo shares a great bond with each other. They are comfortable with each other and goof with each other. The two bond like siblings.

However, continuing with the chat BamBam revealed that he had a crush on Twice Nayeon. The idol asked if she remembered it or not, “you have nothing to hide from me.” While BamBam was blushing and asked to leave it.

The duo then continued chatting about other things. Their conversation was full of laughter and revival of some old memories.

BamBam is a South Korean rapper and singer who is quite popular. He is known for his group and individual songs.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Source: Koreaboo