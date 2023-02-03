One of the most prominent K-pop groups in the music business is still EXO. They continue to captivate many with their variety and music, and they plan to make a return this year. The band previously announced in a post for the new year that they would be returning this year with their exotic songs. The group is likely to develop new projects this year, in Spring, according to reports strewn across the internet.

While each of the members from the group has managed to earn their own separate fanbases over the years, given their amazing work on the frontline, what we also loved about the group members is how they all spectacled us with their sartorial choices over the years. Speaking of that, today we are here with Sehun, the leading member from the K-pop group, and his crazily stunning airport looks down beneath-

December 2017

The time Sehun was spotted in a stunning all black suit. Wearing a long black trench coat topped on his high-neck black t-shirt and black pants, the star teamed it off with nerdy glasses and black boots.

September 2019

When Sehun was spotted at the airport wearing a yellow Berluti half-zip sweater. He teamed it off with black trousers and messy hairdo and a pair of white sneakers.

February 2018

When the star was spotted in a classic Fendi trench coat topped on casual white t-shirt and black pants. He teamed it off with white sneakers and messy hair.

March 2017

Remember this hottie in his utmost swag at the airport, when he slipped in a Louis Vuitton bag teamed with all black look. He completed the look with black shades and short trimmed hairdo.

Tell us your favourite from the above in the comments below- And for more such fashion insights stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.