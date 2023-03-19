One of the top vocalists in modern Bollywood is Shreya Ghoshal. With all her dedication and hard work, she has come a long way in her melodic journey within the industry. In addition to Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal is often regarded as the next great playback singer. Despite all her significant songs, we created a list of her greatest songs from Bollywood.

Shreya Ghoshal is a vocalist with a lovely, soulful voice who has frequently been dubbed the voice of the millennial generation and never fails to captivate her audience. She can perform any song with such beauty and emotion that it may make you feel things without recognizing them! Here are some of her heartfelt songs that will make you fall in love again.

Check Out Her Melodic Songs –

One of the most well-liked songs of 2005 was “Agar tum mil jao” by Shreya Ghoshal, which received praise from all quarters. Anu Malik wrote the music for this song, which appeared in the film Zeher and starred Shamita Shetty and Emraan Hashmi. At numerous award shows, the song received a nomination for best song of the year.

The song ‘Sunn Raha Hai’ was done in two different ways, one in an electric rock style and the other in a semi-classical form. Ankit Tiwari, the song’s composer, received praise for using Shreya Ghoshal’s voice in the song’s female rendition. The song is from the musical movie “Aashiqui 2,” which stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and has received numerous nominations.

Deewani Mastani, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Bajirao Mastani,” was written especially for Deepika’s Mastani persona. Hence, her on-screen persona was considered when writing the song’s lyrics. The song is among the best from the movie because of its lyrics and upbeat beats.

Pritam composed, and Mayuri Puri wrote the lyrics for the song “Teri Ore” from the movie “Singh Is Kinng,” which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The song’s singer, Shreya Ghoshal, won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and was also nominated in numerous other categories.

A slow love song, “Pal pal har pal,” comes from the movie “Lage Raho Munnabhai” with Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt. Thanks to Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam’s vocals, the song had a light, airy feel.

