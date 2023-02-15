Seventeen is one of the rising K-pop boybands around the world. It has emerged as one of the greatest adored boy bands worldwide thanks to the group’s talented members. S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are the group’s members. Likewise, they are social media users. As of right now, the founding member DK shared a photodump on his Instagram account, providing details about his current schedule. Check it out to learn more:

In the first picture, we can see DK sitting candid on a couch. He wore a stylish yellow-white cardigan. He topped it on his white t-shirt and white pants. He completed the look with his stylish red messy hair. Keeping his accessories on point, DK completed the look with a pair of blue sneakers.

In the second picture, we can see DK wearing a stylish blue jacket with black stripes. He topped the blazer jacket on his yellow-blue jersey t-shirt. He completed the look with his dapper usual red hair. Seemingly he looks like he is onto something ambitious.

He went on to share a picture from an event. In the picture, we can spot DK in a stylish orange baggy big jacket. He topped the jacket on his casual t-shirt. DK can be seen all geared up with his audio devices, while his hair looked perfect.

DK went on to share another round of picture on his gram. In the picture, we can see him wearing a stylish black vest coat that he teamed on his white shirt and teamed it with a tie, keeping it formal and stylish.

He again shared another picture, posing with the infamous Korean love hands in the picture, looking dapper in his blazer suit.

Are you crushing already? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned.