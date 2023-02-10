The SM group made their debut in 2007 with the song “Into the New World,” which went on to reach No. 2 in Korea and end up serving as an anthem for nonviolent protest. They then released their hit song “Gee.” Girls’ Generation’s prestige as “The Nation’s Girl Group” in South Korea was further cemented by the upbeat production of “Gee,” including its snappy choir and brightly coloured music video.

The group, which channelled into the melodic, cheerful K-pop sound, ended up going on to emerge as one of the finest girl group of all time thanks to sold-out tours, six soundboard recordings, and much more than 100 award wins, setting the bar for future generations. The band consists of versatile artists, as, Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, and Seohyun.

What’s more, each one of them has earned a huge fan following over the years. Owing to that, today we are here with Sooyoung Choi and Seohyun’s latest posts, as they get candid on table.

Sooyoung Choi shared a photodump on her social media, as she gets super excited with a jar of yum dessert dish. The star member of the group looked super cute in her white furry coat, teamed with a bunny hairband and minimal makeup. She completed the look with black joggers.

Seohyun on the other hand took to her social media handle to share pictures from a cosy café. The star can be seen offered a plate of beautiful sweet dessert. She can be seen busy over her phone, while we loved how cosy and candid she looked in all the pictures. Picking up a denim jacket and a pretty white beanie cap, she completed the look with round glasses and minimal makeup.