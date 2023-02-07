Aaron Finch is one of the most popular and talented cricketers that we have had in the country in the last decade. He has been a top-class opening batsman for Australia or any team that he’s represented in the recent past. Be it in T20Is or ODI and Test cricket, Aaron Finch has done a terrific job and more often than not, he’s given positive results for his squad. He’s always been very explosive at the top of the order and no wonder, bowlers all over the world have feared him when he has been on top of his game. Although he’s known for his weakness while playing deliveries that swing in and come into him as an in-swinger, he always does his best to ensure that he figures out a way to score and play well.

Right now, we have a really sad and heartbreaking update for all fans and admirers of Aaron Finch. Well, as per the latest media reports in ESPN CRICINFO, Aaron Finch has now decided to retire from International T20Is as well after other formats. He retires as the leading run scorer for Australia in this format and not just that, he is the leader who ensured Australia won the all-important T20 World Cup in the year 2021. He was quoted as saying,

Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event.I’d like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career. Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most. To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour.”

We wish Aaron Finch all the very best going forward.