Andy Roberts sparks debate as he asserts India’s 1983 world cup win as sheer ‘luck’

West Indies fast bowler Andy Roberts has made a daring statement regarding the Indian cricket team that triumphed in the 1983 World Cup. Kapil Dev and his teammates etched their names in history by defeating the formidable West Indies in a thrilling final at Lord’s, reshaping the landscape of Indian cricket on the global stage. Prior to the tournament, West Indies had maintained an unbeaten record, making India’s victory all the more remarkable. The Indian team, considered underdogs, defied all odds and defied expectations by not only qualifying for the playoffs but also displaying a collective and courageous brand of cricket throughout the tournament. Their resolute performance paved the way for a triumphant journey, leaving the cricketing world in awe.

He told to Sportstar, “Yeah, we lost to India. It was one of those things. As we all know, cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties. You win some, and you lose some. We are always prepared to lose. We play to win—not at all costs, but fair and squarely. We were not outplayed by a better team. But as we all know, cricket is a game where you have to be on top for the duration of the match. We outplayed India up to the end of India’s innings. And you see, people don’t look at cricket as a game of luck and chance. Up until 1983, we hadn’t lost a World Cup game. In 1983, we were beaten twice. There were only two defeats between 1975 and 1983 in the World Cup, and India beat us both times,”

He added, “We were in form but due for a bad game. It was just India’s luck in 1983. Because of that great team that we had, we lost two games in 1983, and both to India. And then, five or six months later, we beat India 6-0. So, it was just that game. Luck went India’s way after they were dismissed for 180-odd,” We weren’t outplayed. We just lost the game. It was not overconfidence or complacency,”

In the gripping final of the 1983 World Cup, India faced a challenging task after being asked to bat first by the West Indies. Their innings ended disappointingly with a total of just 183 runs. Against all odds, however, captain Kapil Dev ignited a spark within the team, inspiring them to a thrilling victory by restricting the powerful West Indies lineup to a mere 140 runs.

Andy Roberts, reflecting on the reasons for West Indies’ defeat in both encounters against India during the 1983 World Cup, pointed out a crucial turning point. Roberts stated, “I think it was when Viv (Richards) got out. We could never recover.” He further emphasized that the difference in the final match was the change in batting order, as in the previous two World Cup finals (1975 and 1979), West Indies had batted first after being inserted by the opposition.

Roberts’ analysis sheds light on the pivotal moment when the dismissal of Viv Richards disrupted West Indies’ momentum, ultimately preventing them from mounting a successful recovery. The contrasting batting order in the 1983 final, where West Indies had to chase a target, proved to be a significant factor that favored the Indian team and contributed to their historic victory.

