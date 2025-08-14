Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok Get Engaged in Private Ceremony

Arjun Tendulkar, the 25-year-old cricketer and son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, recently took a significant step in his personal life by getting engaged to Saaniya Chandok. The engagement, which took place on August 13, 2025, unfolded in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Saaniya Chandok, an accomplished entrepreneur and pet care advocate, is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. Ghai’s impressive portfolio includes ventures like the InterContinental hotel and Brooklyn Creamery. Saaniya boasts an impressive educational background, having graduated from the London School of Economics. She currently serves as Director and Designated Partner at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming business located in Mumbai.

The engagement has quickly captured the attention of both media and the public, marking a heartfelt union between two prominent families from the realms of sports and business. Fans and well-wishers from all over have begun celebrating this significant event, highlighting the excitement surrounding the couple’s future together.