Asia Cup Schedule Finalised: Arun Dhumal Reveals That Indian Team Will Not Go To Pakistan

Aisa Cup 2023 schedule has been finalized now. While IPL chair Arun Dhumal revealed that the Indian team will not go to Pakistan. Check it out in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Jul,2023 13:53:42
Asia Cup Schedule Finalised: Arun Dhumal Reveals That Indian Team Will Not Go To Pakistan 833022

Every Indian cricket fan is eager to witness India’s match against rival Pakistan. It is a highly anticipated India versus match that will be held in Sri Lanka. And the reason behind this is that the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma will not be traveling to Pakistan, the IPL chairman Arun Dhumal revealed on Wednesday.

The chairman is in Durban now for the ICC Chief Executive Meet on Thursday alongside BCCi secretary Jay Shah. In contrast, Arun Dhumal told the Durban PTI, “Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final.”

Also, the chairman denied the fake reports from Pakistan media that India will travel to the neighboring country Pakistan as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari claims. “There was no such discussion held. Neither India is traveling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be traveling, contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalized,” said Arun Dhumal.

India will play the match against Pakistan in Sri Lanka’s Dambulla, just like in 2010. Pakistan will host four matches —Pakistan versus Nepal, Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka, and Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan.

