Celebrity Cricket League Reloaded: India’s premier sportainment event returns

The biggest Sportainment Event in the country, CELEBRITY CRICKET LEAGUE (CCL), is back and better than ever! Started 10 years ago, CCL was the first attempt to bring pan-Indian celebrities onto one platform, and this season is no different. 8 teams across 8 states will play cricket to win the coveted CCL trophy.

Sports and Cinema are the biggest entertainment drivers in this country, and CCL is a unique combination of both. After a three-year break due to the pandemic, India’s premier Sportainment League is back with a brand new, revamped, and reimagined season: CCL Reloaded.

This season will feature teams from 8 different parts of the country, giving the league a pan-India presence. 19 games will be played across 6 cities, including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Chennai, Cochin, and Raipur. The following teams will compete for the coveted CCL Cup:

· Mumbai Heroes

· Chennai Rhinos

· Telugu Warriors

· Bhojpuri Dabanggs

· Kerala Strikers

· Bengal Tigers

· Karnataka Bulldozers

· Punjab De Sher

With over 150 celebrities and influencers directly and indirectly connected with the league, this season is expected to generate a lot of excitement for the viewers. Previous seasons have seen stadiums in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai getting full attendance, and the current trend suggests that similar crowds are expected in other centers.

Parle has been roped in as the Title sponsor, with more sponsors expected to join in the next few days. In addition to the Title Sponsor, the league will have one Presenting Sponsor, two Powered by Sponsors, and six Associate Sponsors.

The event will be telecast live and exclusively across the ZEE TV network on 7 different channels.

“They have associated with CCL for over 5 seasons and it always delivered the best results,” said Mayank Shah from Parle Biscuits who are the Title Sponsor for CCL this year.

“CCL has been a pioneer in sportainment in India, and we are proud to bring it back for our fans,” said Vishnu Induri, League Owner. “This season is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible experience for fans and players alike.”