ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Champions League Final: Manchester City win title, fans super happy

Manchester City, as a football squad has always been immensely popular and for all the good reasons. Well, right now, it's time for us to check out and understand more of their special win in Champions League this year. Read this article for more details

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Jun,2023 12:49:08
Champions League Final: Manchester City win title, fans super happy

Manchester City has always been a popular squad when it comes to English football and we have loved them always. Despite having been a popular squad, they haven’t had many accolades in terms of championships and titles. This time however, they have had a big victory.

During the Champions League Final this year, Manchester City managed to win their first-ever title on Saturday and in the process, they secured a treble of trophies by defeating Inter Milan 1-0. For the unversed, it was the sweetly-struck goal by Rodri that proved to be the big difference for the Abu Dhabi-backed city who already won the Premier League and also the FA Cup this season. Rodri sidefooted in on 68 mins after Bernardo Silva pulled back a special cross that fell perfectly for the unmarked Spaniard at the Ataturk Olympic stadium.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate Manchester City on behalf of our entire team and readers. Well, let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
3 Most Interesting Football Matches To Watch In The Weekend, Take A Look
3 Most Interesting Football Matches To Watch In The Weekend, Take A Look
Congratulations: Chelsea defeat Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League Title
Congratulations: Chelsea defeat Manchester City 1-0 to win Champions League Title
Congratulations: Manchester City crowned Premier League Champions
Congratulations: Manchester City crowned Premier League Champions
European Super League- All you need to know about it
European Super League- All you need to know about it
Big Blow For European Super League: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, & Arsenal pull out of tournament, find out why
Big Blow For European Super League: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, & Arsenal pull out of tournament, find out why
Latest Stories
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read
Paras Kalnawat confesses about his ‘love’, read
Dubai Diaries: Jasmin Bhasin embraces a sunkissed sandy splendour
Dubai Diaries: Jasmin Bhasin embraces a sunkissed sandy splendour
Trending: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie pre-teaser is out, check ASAP
Trending: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' movie pre-teaser is out, check ASAP
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
‘ShaHina’ is back again! Hina Khan shares insights
Unleashing Surbhi Jyoti’s penultimate fashion voyage
Unleashing Surbhi Jyoti’s penultimate fashion voyage
Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe
Watch: Dheeraj Dhoopar goes all cuddles with son Zayn, fans go awe
Read Latest News