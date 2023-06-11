Champions League Final: Manchester City win title, fans super happy

Manchester City has always been a popular squad when it comes to English football and we have loved them always. Despite having been a popular squad, they haven’t had many accolades in terms of championships and titles. This time however, they have had a big victory.

During the Champions League Final this year, Manchester City managed to win their first-ever title on Saturday and in the process, they secured a treble of trophies by defeating Inter Milan 1-0. For the unversed, it was the sweetly-struck goal by Rodri that proved to be the big difference for the Abu Dhabi-backed city who already won the Premier League and also the FA Cup this season. Rodri sidefooted in on 68 mins after Bernardo Silva pulled back a special cross that fell perfectly for the unmarked Spaniard at the Ataturk Olympic stadium.

