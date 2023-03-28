A wonderful and amazing, inspiring update is coming in from the Indian weightlifting scenario.

As per the latest media reports in Latestly, Bharali Bedabrate, Indian weightlifter has successfully clinched the bronze medal at the men’s 67kg category at the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania. The 15-year-old lifted a total of 267 kg (119+148) to eventually finish third on Monday night. He won the bronze medal in the clean and jerk section with a best lift of 148kg.

We at IWMBuzz congratulate him for the same and we wish him good luck going forward in the future. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com