A wonderful and brilliant update is coming in indeed for all fans and admirers of rifle shooting sport. As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, Rudrankksh Patil won gold medal in the men’s 10mm air rifle competition of the ISSF Shooting World Cup. The same was held in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

For the unversed, Rudrankksh battled past Germany’s Maximilian Ulbrich and the final score ended 16-8. He’s now the reigning world champion and right now, India has four medals in its kitty, that also includes three gold medals. He also topped the ranking round with a total score of 262.0 while Ulbrich scored 260.6.

