Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat Becomes Father; Little Guest Arrives Home

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat shared the big news with his fans through social media that his wife Rinny Kantaria has given birth to a son.

Jaydev wrote in his Instagram post that his son was born on 18 May 2025. After the end of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s journey in IPL 2025, he shared this good news, which also brought a smile on the faces of his fans.

Jaydev Unadkat was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, which is also the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi. Belonging to a middle-class Gujarati family, Jaydev did not have any professional player in his family, but the family always supported him in his cricket journey.

His father is a professor at an engineering college. Jaydev got engaged to Rinny Kantaria in March 2020 and then got married on 2 February 2021 in Gujarat. Rinny is a lawyer by profession.

On this lovely moment posted by Jaydev, everyone from the cricket world to his fans wished him a lot. “New life, new responsibilities and lots of happiness” – with this sentiment, the fans congratulated him on becoming a father.

Now it remains to be seen with what kind of new energy and responsibility Jaydev returns to the field after becoming a father. At present, his full focus is on living this beautiful time with his little prince and family.

Congratulations to Jaydev and Rinny!

