Cricketer Kuldeep Yadav Gets Engaged To Vanshika, Rinku Singh Confirms Relationship With Priya Saroj

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has embarked on a new journey in his life with his engagement soon after the IPL finale. The cricketer got engaged to his fiancee Vanshika on 4 June 2025 in an intimate ceremony with the presence of family and friends in Lucknow. As soon as a glimpse of engagement was shared on social media, it went viral in no time at all.

In the dreamy pictures, Kuldeep looked charming in an ivory kurta and pajama with brown shoes. On the other hand, Vanshika looked gorgeous in a tangerine embellished lehenga. The duo looked super cute together as they smiled for the photos after exchanging rings.

Several cricketers attended Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika’s engagement ceremony, among which cricketer Rinku Yadav was also present. With his appearance, he also quashed the rumors of his fallout with Kuldeep Yadav.

Rinku Yadav attended the engagement ceremony with Priya Saroj, making their relationship official. Rinku and Priya both twinned in black outfits, spreading charm with their simplicity. The cricketer wore a black kurta pajama, while Priya wore a black banarasi-style saree.

Priya shared a photo with Kuldeep and Vanshika with the caption, “A forever in the making – heartfelt congratulations to Kuldeep Bhaiya and Vanshika!” on her social media. In addition, Rinku also shared a glimpse from the ceremony.

Recently, Virat Kohli’s team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after an 18-year wait, sending a wave of happiness among fans.