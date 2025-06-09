Cricketer Rinku Singh Gets Engaged To Youngest MP Priya Saroj: A Royal Union of Cricket & Politics

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and one of the youngest MPs of the country, Priya Saroj got engaged on Sunday, June 8 at the luxury hotel The Centrum in Lucknow. The special occasion was kept completely private, but the presence of big personalities from the world of cricket and politics made it special.

Rinku Singh, who is known for his explosive batting and has given his strong performances in Kolkata Knight Riders and Team India, was seen with his fiancée Priya in white and pink coordinated outfits. The happiness of marriage was clearly visible on the faces of both.

Around 300 guests attended this grand ceremony, including former cricketers Praveen Kumar, Piyush Chawla, UP Ranji team captain Aryan Juyal and many big names from the world of politics like Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav and Iqra Hasan. The presence of senior leaders Rajiv Shukla and Ram Gopal Yadav made the engagement extra special.

Rinku and Priya exchanged rings on a beautiful stage, while guests were served traditional vegetarian food that included delicious Awadh dishes and international flavours. Tight security arrangements were in place barcode entry passes and heavy police deployment.

Who is Priya Saroj?

25-year-old Priya Saroj became an MP from the Machhlishahr seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She is the daughter of SP leader Toofani Saroj and came into the limelight after defeating BJP’s BP Saroj by over 35,000 votes in the election.

Prior to joining politics, Priya was a lawyer and has practised in the Supreme Court after studying from Amity University, Noida. Interestingly, she initially had no intention of joining politics.

Priya and Rinku met a year ago, and the relationship slowly turned from friendship to love. According to PTI, Toofani Saroj said that the relationship was taken forward after the consent of both families.

A few days ago, Rinku also attended the engagement of Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika, which also put an end to the rumours of a rift between him and Kuldeep. Rinku and Priya were seen in black outfits at that ceremony. Rinku wore a black kurta-pyjama, while Priya was seen in a black Banarasi-style saree.

This engagement not only combined sports and politics but also presented a glimpse of the powerful and progressive representatives of a new generation.

