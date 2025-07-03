Cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s Son Aryan Transforms into Anaya Bangar, Shares Emotional Post After Gender Reassignment Surgery

Aryan Bangar, son of former Indian cricket team player and coach Sanjay Bangar, has completed his gender transition. Now he is known as Anaya Bangar. Recently, Anaya shared an emotional post and pictures from the hospital on social media, in which she wrote, “After years of waiting, fighting, and dreaming I finally did this for me. My body, my choice, my truth.”

23-year-old Anaya Bangar underwent hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and surgery as part of her transition journey. After this procedure, she accepted herself completely and presented her new identity to the world on social media.

Anaya has also maintained her association with cricket. She has played for ‘Islam Gymkhana’, a local cricket club in Mumbai, and is currently living in Manchester (UK). In an old post, she wrote that her love for cricket is inspired by her father, who played 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India.

What is Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT)?

Hormone replacement therapy is a medical treatment given to balance hormonal imbalances in the body. This process is very important for transgender individuals, as it helps them to adapt physically and emotionally according to their chosen gender.

Through HRT, transfeminine individuals are given estrogen and sometimes progesterone, which develop feminine features in their bodies, such as skin changes, redistribution of body fat, breast development, etc.

The duration of this therapy depends on the individual’s needs and medical condition and it can take weeks to months to show results.

Anaya Bangar’s journey is a bold example for society that loving yourself, accepting your identity and standing up to the world is no less than a sport.

Her courage to embrace her truth and openly share her journey will surely inspire many.

