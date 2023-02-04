Dipa Karmakar, India’s top gymnast, has been suspended for 21 months after testing positive for the prohibitive substance higenamine, as per reports in Times Of India. The ban was confirmed by the International Testing Agency (ITA) on Friday.

The positive sample was collected on behalf of the Federation Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) in October 2021. Higenamine was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of prohibited substances in 2017. The case was resolved via a case resolution agreement pursuant to article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules (FIG ADR and equivalent provision in the World Anti-Doping Code).

The ban means the 29-year-old will miss all the tournaments in the Apparatus World Cup Series and at least three of the six World Challenge Cup Series. She will be eligible for the Olympics qualifier event World Championships 2023 in Antwerp in September. Dipa released a statement accepting the suspension. She also stated that she will return to the sport in July this year as the ban was reduced by three months and also been backdated by two-and-half months. The suspension is effective until July 10, 2023.