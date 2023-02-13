Former England captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He took to Twitter and penned a long note about the same. The 36-year-old posted on his official Twitter handle. “After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years. I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket. Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future.” Read the entire post below!

Eoin, who made his ODI debut as a 16-year-old with Ireland in 2006 before he was called up by England in 2009, has played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total. He has also played in 16 Tests, scoring 700 runs.

Eoin is one of the few cricketers who represented two different nations at the Cricket World Cup. The left-handed batter played for Ireland in the 2007 World Cup before switching to England. In 2019, he led England to a World Cup championship win on home soil.

