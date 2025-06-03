Former Cricketer Aryaman Birla Graduates From Harvard Business School

Indian industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla’s son and former cricketer Aryaman Birla has recently completed his MBA from Harvard Business School. On this special occasion, his sister Advaitesha Birla shared many pictures on social media, in which the whole family looks very happy.

In the pictures, Aryaman is seen wearing a graduation cap and his entire family father Kumar Mangalam Birla, mother Neerja Birla and both sisters Ananya and Advaitesha are present with him. This moment was full of pride and happiness for the Birla family.

Aryaman Birla was born on 9 July 1997 in Mumbai. He started his career with cricket and made his Ranji Trophy debut for Madhya Pradesh in 2017. In 2018, he was included in the IPL team by Rajasthan Royals. In November 2018, he also scored a century in first-class cricket. However, in 2019, he took a break from cricket due to mental health and was later released by Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

After leaving cricket, Aryaman entered the business world. He started Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality and Aditya Birla Ventures. Aryaman is now playing the role of director in Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, and other companies. He is also a member of the advisory board of Atlas SkillTech University.

Aryaman had a degree in commerce from Mumbai, and then joined the MBA program at Harvard Business School in 2023. Now he has successfully completed this degree.

As soon as Advaitesha Birla shared these pictures on Instagram, fans and social media users congratulated Aryaman.

Certainly, this journey of Aryaman Birla is inspiring for the youth.