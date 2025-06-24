Former India Spinner Dilip Doshi Passes Away at 77 due to a Heart Attack

Former Indian team left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi played 33 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1979 and 1983. He took 114 wickets in Tests, including 6 five-wicket hauls. He took 22 wickets in ODIs. Dilip Doshi died of a heart attack in London on Monday. He was 77 years old.

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), for which he played first-class cricket, expressed deep condolences and said, “The SCA is deeply pained and very sad at the passing away of Dilip Doshi, a revered, distinguished, and prominent figure in the world of cricket. He left for his heavenly abode today in London. He has left behind a rich legacy of sportsmanship, commitment, and excellence. The legendary left-arm spinner was a stalwart of Indian cricket, renowned for his unparalleled skill and dedication to the game.”

His nephew and SCA president Jaydev Shah got emotional and said, “His passing is an irreparable loss to the cricketing fraternity, and to all of us who had the honour of knowing him. His legacy, both as a player and a person, will continue to live in our hearts and in the history of cricket. This is an incredibly painful and personal loss for me. He was not just a legendary cricketer—he was my uncle, my mentor, and someone I looked up to throughout my life. His deep love for the sport, disciplined approach, and graceful conduct made him a role model for generations. For many of us, he was not only a hero on the field but also a guide and a well-wisher off it. Indian cricket has lost a true legend today. Everyone at the SCA conveys his/her heartfelt condolences to the late Dilip Doshi’s family and prays to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to his noble soul.”

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah also expressed grief and said, “It is an extremely painful and personal loss for me. Dilip was not only one of the legendary cricketers, but also one of the finest human beings I have ever known. His noble heart, integrity, and priceless dedication to the game made him truly special. He was family—someone I shared not just cricketing conversations with, but also a deep bond built on mutual respect and affection. His presence always brought warmth, humility, and positive energy. The void he leaves behind is beyond words. It is not just the world of cricket, but my own heart that feels his absence deeply. I shall always cherish the beautiful memories and moments we spent together. His legacy will live on through the many lives he inspired.”

Dilip Doshi played 238 first-class matches in his career, in which he took 898 wickets, including an amazing record of taking five wickets 43 times and ten wickets 6 times. He considered his five-wicket performance against Australia in the Melbourne Test in 1981 as his most memorable that even while bowling with the pain of a broken finger.

Indian cricket has lost a true gem today.

May his soul rest in peace.