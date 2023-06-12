French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim record 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is one of the finest and most admired Tennis players that we have in the world at present. He’s been playing to the best of his about abilities for quite a long time and well, we have loved his performance on the court for all the good reasons. For the longest time, he’s maintained fantastic consistency and well, that’s exactly the reason why he’s compared with some great players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He’s been prolific and before the French Open 2023, he had as many as 22 Grand Slam titles and well, it is no easy task ladies and gentlemen. Well, as far as French Open 2023 is concerned, he achieved another humongous feat, much to the delight of his fans all over the globe.

Know more about Novak Djokovic and his special win at French Open 2023:

Well, as far as French Open 2023 is concerned, fans had high hopes from him and well, he certainly stood up to all the expectations once again. During the final of the French Open 2023, he defeated his opponent Casper Ruud. The final score ended up being 7-6, 6-3, 7-5. Not just that, he also became the first male player to win each of the four Grand slams for a minimum of three times.

