ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim record 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is one of the finest and most amazing Tennis players that we have in the world in today's time and once again, he claimed a special title after French Open 2023. Read here for more details

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
12 Jun,2023 13:31:21
French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim record 23rd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic is one of the finest and most admired Tennis players that we have in the world at present. He’s been playing to the best of his about abilities for quite a long time and well, we have loved his performance on the court for all the good reasons. For the longest time, he’s maintained fantastic consistency and well, that’s exactly the reason why he’s compared with some great players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. He’s been prolific and before the French Open 2023, he had as many as 22 Grand Slam titles and well, it is no easy task ladies and gentlemen. Well, as far as French Open 2023 is concerned, he achieved another humongous feat, much to the delight of his fans all over the globe.

Know more about Novak Djokovic and his special win at French Open 2023:

Well, as far as French Open 2023 is concerned, fans had high hopes from him and well, he certainly stood up to all the expectations once again. During the final of the French Open 2023, he defeated his opponent Casper Ruud. The final score ended up being 7-6, 6-3, 7-5. Not just that, he also became the first male player to win each of the four Grand slams for a minimum of three times.

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible achievement this is, ain’t it? Wonderful for real, right folks? We at IWMBuzz congratulate Novak Djokovic for this special victory. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 10th title
Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 10th title
Big News: Novak Djokovic to not be part of 2022 US Open
Big News: Novak Djokovic to not be part of 2022 US Open
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to seal title
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios to seal title
Congratulations: Novak Djokovic reaches 8th Wimbledon final
Congratulations: Novak Djokovic reaches 8th Wimbledon final
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic eases into last 32 as Andy Murray suffers defeat
Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic eases into last 32 as Andy Murray suffers defeat
French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal defeats Novak Djokovic, storms into semi-final
French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal defeats Novak Djokovic, storms into semi-final
Latest Stories
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?
Is Adipurush Already A Blockbuster?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai confident about Satya’s recovery
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai confident about Satya’s recovery
Fan Frenzy For Sunny Deol Surpasses All Expectations, Dharmendra Reacts
Fan Frenzy For Sunny Deol Surpasses All Expectations, Dharmendra Reacts
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet’s heart-breaking choice to save Rana or Veer
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet’s heart-breaking choice to save Rana or Veer
The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon
The Only Composer Who Could Convince Kareena To Croon
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba livid with Angad
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba livid with Angad
Read Latest News